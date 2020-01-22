Left Menu
Development News Edition

India keen on importing more oil from Brazil

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:11 IST
India keen on importing more oil from Brazil
Representative image. Image Credit: Facebook / Lukoil

India on Wednesday expressed interest in raising the import of crude oil from Brazil as the world's third-largest oil consumer is looking at diversifying its import basket beyond the highly volatile Middle East region. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met visiting the Brazilian Minister for Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque to review cooperation between the two countries.

"India is diversifying its crude oil supply and our oil companies have expressed interest in sourcing more crude from Brazil if offered favorable commercial terms," Pradhan tweeted after the meeting. India imports 84 percent of its oil needs and two-thirds of its imports come from the Middle East with Iraq and Saudi Arabia being the top suppliers.

Pradhan said he also sought intervention for the early monetization of India's existing investments in the Brazilian energy sector. ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), has two exploration blocks in Brazil - BC-10 and BM Seal-4 and is looking at monetizing discoveries made there.

Pradhan said during the meeting the agreements/MoUs to be signed in the bioenergy and oil & gas sector during the Summit level meeting with the visiting Brazilian President were also reviewed. Separately, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazil on cooperation in the field of oil and natural gas.

"The MoU will enhance cooperation between the two sides in the oil and natural gas sector. Under the MoU, both sides will work towards establishing cooperation in the exploration and production (E&P) initiatives in Brazil and India, research & development in this sector, explore collaboration in Liquefied Natural Gas projects in Brazil, India and third countries, and also encourage collaboration in oil energy and environmental issues, including energy policies such as energy efficiency, energy research development and expansion of the regional energy infrastructure networks," an official statement said. The MoU will be signed during the visit of the Brazilian President.

"We further discussed to collaborate our efforts in the field of Biofuels. We are targeting to achieve 20% ethanol blending in petrol & 5% bio-diesel blending capacity by 2030. In this regard expressed India's interest to work with Brazil in the field of Bioenergy," Pradhan tweeted after meeting his Brazilian counterpart. Also discussed was developing cooperation in technologies, particularly in the areas of mining and pelletization, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Deployment of funds, not lack of capital, thwarting fight against climate change: Prince Charles

Terming climate change, biodiversity loss and global warming as the greatest threats faced by humanity ever, Prince Charles on Wednesday said it is not the lack of capital but the way it should be deployed which is thwarting the fight again...

DAVOS-Trump has parting words for the star of Davos, Greta Thunberg

Just before he departed the slopes of Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump had some final words for Greta Thunberg, saying he would have loved to have seen her speak at the World Economic Forum. Back-and-forths between the teenager and the 73...

Putin to meet mother of Israeli backpacker jailed in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with the mother of an Israeli tourist jailed in Russia for carrying a few grams of hashish, the Kremlin said Wednesday. Putin will meet with Naama Issachars mother during his visit to Israel o...

FOREX-Safe-haven currencies slip as China virus worries ebb

The U.S. dollar edged lower on Wednesday and the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc slipped amid muted demand for safe-haven units as updates from China about the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus raised hopes the outbreak would be contain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020