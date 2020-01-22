Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cigniti Technologies Q3 net profit at Rs 28.11 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:21 IST
Cigniti Technologies Q3 net profit at Rs 28.11 cr

Cigniti Technologies on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined marginally year-on-year to Rs 28.11 crore during the quarter ended December 2019. The company, which provides engineering and software testing services, had registered a net profit of Rs 28.79 crore during October-December 2018 quarter, Cigniti said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations, however, grew 3 per cent to Rs 216.74 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 209.96 crore in the year-ago period. "This quarter our EBITDA is marginally low due to addition of manpower for commencement of new projects the billing of which commenced from mid-November and we expect this to even out in the coming quarters," Cigniti Technologies Chairman and MD C V Subramanyam said.

"Additionally, we have made investment in sales and marketing cost which shall fuel growth in the subsequent quarters," he added. Revenue from top five clients contributed approximately 20.6 per cent of the company's revenue during the December quarter.

Travel, transport, healthcare, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector contributed the most to the revenue during December 2019 quarter. North America and Canada accounted for 84 per cent of the revenue in the quarter under review, UK and Europe 12 per cent, while Rest of the World contributed 4 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Leverage the features of a Bajaj Finance FD to build your savings

Pune Maharashtra India, Jan 22 ANIBusinessWire India Savings are the product of good financial management and for you to have easy access to them while beating inflation, its best to employ a reliable and rewarding vehicle such as a fixed d...

Algeria to host foreign ministers on Libya crisis

Algeria will on Thursday host foreign affairs ministers from countries bordering Libya to discuss the conflict there, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Ministers from Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Chad, Mali and Niger will visit Algiers a ...

After tax spat with U.S., UK says additional tariffs would hurt businesses and consumers

Additional tariffs between Britain and the United States would not be in the interests of businesses and consumers, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Wednesday, after the United States warned of retaliation to a planned digita...

Assam problem of CAA is different from rest of the country, says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Assams problem is different from rest of the country as the earlier cut off date for citizenship was March 24, 1971, which under the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been extended to December 31, 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020