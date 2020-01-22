Left Menu
Pradhan launches SAIL SERVICE scheme

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: ANI

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched a voluntary service scheme of SAIL where the employees of the PSU would contribute in the areas of education, health, women empowerment, and nutrition, among others. The scheme, SAIL Employees Rendering Volunteerism & Initiatives for Community Engagement (SERVICE), will be operational from January 24 which is the foundation day of the PSU.

SAIL Chairman A K Chaudhary said the scheme aims the contribution of its employees in "giving back to the society and work for the community" Volunteers can register on the portal of the SERVICE scheme mentioning the areas in which they are willing to work.

In his address, Pradhan said, "This year marks 70 years of our constitution coming into effect. President of India Ramnath Kovind has said that while being alert about their rights, citizens should also be conscious of their duties. Through SERVICE, employees of SAIL will come forward to perform their social duties voluntarily and contribute towards social welfare and nation-building." He also exhorted other PSUs to encourage their employees to work voluntarily for a society based on their interest areas.

Chaudhary said that the PSU expects that it's about 70,000 employees and 60,000 contractual workers will register for the initiative.

