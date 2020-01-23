Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Tech sector pushes the S&P 500 to slight gain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 02:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 02:51 IST
US STOCKS-Tech sector pushes the S&P 500 to slight gain

Technology shares led the S&P 500 marginally higher on Wednesday, as a healthy forecast from IBM helped mitigate worries over the developing coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed barely in the black after approaching, then backing down from record highs the day after virus fears prompted a sell-off. The Dow closed nominally lower. "The market's had a big run, that's made some investors a bit skittish, cautious," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "So we're not seeing a really strong day."

"Earnings season is always volatile and unpredictable," Ghriskey added. "Every new earnings report that gets released is another piece of the puzzle." Optimism was boosted by International Business Machines , which posted surprise quarterly revenue growth and forecast higher-than-expected full-year profit. Its shares advanced 3.4%.

Chipmakers rose following a strong forecast from Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index gained 0.8%.

Global precautions have been put in place to curb a viral outbreak from China, which has now claimed 17 lives. The World Health Organization (WHO) has convened to determine whether the situation was a global health emergency. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.63 points, or 0.03%, to 29,186.41, the S&P 500 gained 0.98 points, or 0.03%, to 3,321.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.96 points, or 0.14%, to 9,383.77.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, six ended the session in positive territory. Tech was up the most, while energy was the biggest laggard. Fourth-quarter earnings season is well under way, with 58 companies in the S&P 500 having reported, 67.2% of which have beaten analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings to have contracted by 0.8% year-on-year. Streaming pioneer Netflix Inc acknowledged stiffer competition in the United States, where quarterly growth fell short of analyst estimates. Its shares closed down 3.6%.

Shares of Boeing Co extended their fall, dropping 1.4% in the wake of the planemaker's announcement that it does not expect approval for its 737 MAX aircraft to return to service until summer. Tesla Inc continued its rally, rising 4.1% and becoming the first publicly listed U.S. automaker to cross the $100 billion market valuation mark.

On the economic front, sales of existing homes in December blew past economist estimates to reach a near two-year high. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 109 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 164 new highs and 29 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.20 billion shares, compared with the 6.80 billion-share average over the last 20 trading days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Utah bans LGBTQ conversion therapy for children

Utah has become the 19th U.S. state to ban conversion therapy aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity in lesbian, gay, transsexual, bisexual and queer children.The ban in the Republican-dominated state, which took effect on ...

Giants QB Eli Manning retiring after 16 seasons

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons, the team announced Wednesday. For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field, co-owner, president and CEO John Mara s...

UPDATE 3-Canadian judge approves C$196.5 mln Volkswagen fine for diesel emissions

A judge in Canada approved a C196.5 million 149.7 million fine against Volkswagen AG on Wednesday after the company pleaded guilty to dozens of counts of diesel emissions violations. Volkswagen was charged in December with importing nearly ...

Zurich police use tear gas, water cannons on World Economic Forum protesters

Swiss police on Wednesday used water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas to subdue demonstrators in Zurich who ignited fireworks and threw bottles as part of a protest targeting the annual World Economic Forum WEF conference in Davos. Thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020