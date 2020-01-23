KelpHR PoSH Awards Ceremony Held in Mumbai

- The Ceremony was a Grand Celebration of Excellence and Commitment

MUMBAI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KelpHR, a leading HR agency, conducted a first-of-its-kind awards ceremony to felicitate organisations with the best PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) practices. More than 50 companies participated in the event and there were considerable nominations filed from different corners of India.

The event was held today at the MCA Club, Bandra, Mumbai with an idea to recognize and reward organisations that have believed and excelled in creating safe workplace and respectful culture.

"Having worked with 450+ organisations across India, KelpHR has seen leaders who so strongly believe in the cause of creating safe workplace. It is such an honour, to host India's first ever PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Awards to recognize and reward the leaders and the heads of organisations who have excelled in this cause of creating s safe work culture. We look forward to hosting a bigger event with a lot more nominations next year in Feb 2021," said Viji Hari, CEO, Kelphr.com.

The award nominations was called for in November 2019 on the website www.kelphrposhawards.com at zero cost, and carefully curated purely on merit by a jury that comprised of lawyers, HR heads and subject matter experts on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act, 2013.

The award categories were curated into three different titles and the nominees were divided on the basis of the company size. In the small business category, Rainbow Integrated Multitech Pvt Ltd won the 'Best Culture Award' while 63 Moons Technologies Ltd won the 'Best Organisation for PoSH award' followed by RapidValue Solutions for the 'Safe Workplace Award. Amongst the medium size company nominees, Cigniti Technologies Ltd, AstraZeneca India Pvt Ltd and the Siemens Healthineers bagged the 'Best Culture', 'Best Org for PoSH' and the 'Safe Workplace' awards respectively.

In the large company size category however, there was a tie between two companies for the 'Best Org For PoSH' which was later awarded to both the companies - Suzlon Energy Ltd. and Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (P) Ltd. while Tata Power Company took home the 'Safe Workplace Award'.

The biggest award of the event, the Exemplary Award was won by ThoughtWorks Technologies India Pvt Ltd.

About KelpHR

KelpHR was incorporated in 2013 to provide the best HR solutions to organizations. With a clientele base spanning across India, we work to build safe and inclusive workplaces across organizations. Our team consists of a dynamic group of subject experts and thought scientists armed with good administrative skills. Our flagship offering 'Prevention Of Sexual Harassment In Workplace' , 'Diversity and Inclusion' has helped many organizations comply and adapt to the law, thus creating a safer and better work culture.

About Viji Hari - Founder and CEO

Ms. Viji Hari is the Co-founder, CEO of KelpHR. She has authored the book BCC: Behind Closed Cubicles. She is an Expert in Creating Safe and Inclusive workplaces.

She specialises in creating safe workplace by Preventing Sexual Harassment at the workplace. With 19+ years of industry experience in MNC's in India & USA, she has Co-Founded KelpHR in 2013.

She did her Gender Diversity programme from INSEAD university and has hosted India's first Online Diversity Summit (www.onlineDiversitySummit.com). Prior to KelpHR, Viji worked with Infosys for 13 years.

Passionate about this topic and social causes pertaining to women and children, she has spoken at various platforms of NHRD, CII, Rotary events, Colleges on creating Safer, Diverse and inclusive workplaces.

About Smita Kapoor - Co-founder

Smita Kapoor has about 20 plus years of corporate work experience in the area of core Employee Relations, Training and Development, which include Strategic Management Advisory Services to mitigate Human Capital Risk, Grievance Redressal of complex work place issues including complaints of discrimination and Sexual harassment, Conflict Resolution, Diversity and Inclusion Management, Human Resource Development, Mentoring, Employee Counselling, and Employee Engagement activities.

She co-founded KelpHR along with Viji Hari, and is a Subject Matter Expert here. At KelpHR, she works with clients to understand their level of compliance with the law and further provide them with appropriate solutions to guide them to be compliant, help create policies and processes. She also assists various organizations IC as a third party to support them in Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal.

She is an active blogger and hosts varied webinars. Her recent webinar co-hosted with People Matters gained a lot of accolades from listeners.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080489/KelpHR_Awards.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.