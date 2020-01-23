HCL chief Vijayakumar, other sr executives join USIBC

HCL CEO C Vijayakumar and Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar have joined the Global Board of Directors of US-India Business Council, the top advocacy group said on Thursday.

Other high-powered additions to the board include Procter & Gamble President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Magesvaran Suranjan; TransUnion President for International David Neenan; and Bharat Forge Deputy MD Amit Kalyani.

"Bringing on leaders of this caliber ensures that USIBC can deliver on an ambitious and wide-ranging advocacy agenda," said USIBC President Nisha Biswal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.