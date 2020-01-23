Left Menu
L&T Technology Services joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to provide smart city solutions to OEMs, system integrators

L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced it has joined the Qualcomm ® Smart Cities Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc to collaborate on providing smart ecosystem solutions and services to help global enterprises accelerate the digital transformation to smart urban infrastructure.

  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:30 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:30 IST
L&T Technology Services. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Jan 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced it has joined the Qualcomm ® Smart Cities Accelerator Program from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc to collaborate on providing smart ecosystem solutions and services to help global enterprises accelerate the digital transformation to smart urban infrastructure. LTTS has strong expertise in Smart Ecosystems - smart cities, smart warehousing, and smart manufacturing solutions. Together with Qualcomm Technologies' global technology leadership in edge compute capability, cutting-edge processors and wide-area and local-area communications technologies, LTTS can offer a portfolio of digital offerings to address energy conservation, operational efficiency and digital transformation to cities, making them smarter and more sustainable.

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a community matchmaking program that brings together smart solutions providers like LTTS with municipalities or systems integrators looking to solve problems. This can help drive additional value and integrate solutions with secure interoperability, edge processing, and an ecosystem to deploy at scale.

Some of the Smart solutions deployed by LTTS include the world's smartest office campus powered by i-BEMS, (LTTS' smart campus experience framework), the world's first commercial network for grids and cutting-edge electric and hybrid solutions for a sustainable transport network. "LTTS brings considerable experience in incubating state-of-the-art technology and delivering efficiency through smart infrastructure solutions. Rapid urbanization has given rise to traffic congestion, high energy consumption, and inefficient waste management schemes. As such, the need of the hour is to drive disruptive technology by innovative and intuitive offerings, streamlining day-to-day management, improving efficiency and increasing sustainability. We are delighted to join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to drive the global innovative solutions ecosystem for smart cities", said Stawan Kadepurkar, Chief Business Officer at L&T Technology Services.

"L&T Technology Services has an excellent track record of designing and developing solutions that solve modern smart cities problems. We are excited to bring LTTS into our Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to help drive this large-scale transformation of modern cities to smart, sustainable and eco-friendly landscapes", said Sanjeet Pandit, Senior Director, Business Development and Head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

