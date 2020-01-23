Left Menu
Development News Edition

If I were not a minister today, I would be bidding for Air India: Piyush Goyal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:49 IST
If I were not a minister today, I would be bidding for Air India: Piyush Goyal

As the government works on divesting debt-laden Air India, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said if he was not a minister, he would be bidding for the airline. Air India has been in the red for long and the government is now in the process of finalising the contours for its disinvestment.

Responding to a query about proposed disinvestment of Air India, BPCL and other companies, Goyal said in the first term, the government had inherited an economy which was in pretty terrible shape. Steps were taken to put the economy back in shape and if the government had looked at divesting these jewels, it would not have got a great value.

He was talking at a session on 'Strategic Outlook: India' at the WEF 2020 here. "If I weren't a minister today, I would be bidding for Air India. It has some of the best bilaterals the world over... a well managed and efficient Air India with lot more good aircraft put in using these bilaterals is nothing short of a gold mine to my mind," Goyal said.

Bilaterals refers to an agreement between two countries that allows each other's airlines to operate services with a specific number of seats. Goyal holds the portfolios of Railways as well as Commerce and Industry.

"India today is a land where you have equal opportunity, you can work with integrity...," the minister said, adding that he thinks a good job has been done in cleaning up the banks and strengthening them. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government have taken various measures to address bad loan woes and other issues at public sector banks.

"I do hope that everybody in the room does not have an impression that public sector banks haven't done a good job. World over and if I may take the example of the world's biggest economy, way back in 2008 and 09, it was not government banks that caused the economic collapse, it was all private banks. "We in India, enough private banks that have not done us great glory. On the contrary, if you ask me, banks which have been run by the government for 30-40 years, they have done some great service to the nation," Goyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Downtown Tokyo's homeless fear removal ahead of Olympics

Shelters made of cardboard start popping up in the basement of Tokyos Shinjuku train station right before the shutters come down at 11 pm, in corridors where salarymen rushing home and couples on late-night dates have just passed by. Dozens...

Thiem 'freaking out' in five-set Australian Open scare

Melbourne, Jan 23 AFP World number five Dominic Thiem admitted he was freaking out after dropping two sets before regaining composure to beat gutsy home hope Alex Bolt at the Australian Open Thursday. The Austrian, targeting a maiden Grand ...

US Treasury Secretary advises Greta Thunberg to 'go study'

Davos, Jan 23 AFP US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday advised climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has been bitterly critical of US policy at the World Economic Forum, to study economics before giving out lessons. Asked about t...

Those who are in power are real 'Tukde Tukde' gang: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday accused the Central government of being the real Tukde Tukde gang while stating the country has slipped 10 places in the global democracy index owing to debilitation of democratic institution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020