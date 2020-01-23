Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-DAVOS - EU can do a trade deal if UK keeps level playing field, Gentiloni says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:13 IST
UPDATE 1-DAVOS - EU can do a trade deal if UK keeps level playing field, Gentiloni says

The European Union can do a trade deal with post-Brexit Britain if London ensures a level playing field, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

If the United Kingdom "wants to have good relations with the single market, we are ready," Gentiloni said. "If there is availability from the UK government, I think we will have a deal." "We can't have zero tariffs and dumping together. We need a level playing field," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to strike a trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020, though Brussels has cautioned that doing a comprehensive deal in such a short time could be challenging. "We have to see how the trade deal is finalized and there is a risk that it’s not finalized," said Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, though he added that London would remain a key financial centre.

"The clarity that has been given over the past 6 weeks is in the right direction The UK will be for us a material and very important location," Sewing said. "London will also be one of the key capital markets, so... we will have a significant location over there. We prepared for the worst, so that we could do everything out of Frankfurt, but we believe there will be an agreement and that London will be an important capital market."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Downtown Tokyo's homeless fear removal ahead of Olympics

Shelters made of cardboard start popping up in the basement of Tokyos Shinjuku train station right before the shutters come down at 11 pm, in corridors where salarymen rushing home and couples on late-night dates have just passed by. Dozens...

Thiem 'freaking out' in five-set Australian Open scare

Melbourne, Jan 23 AFP World number five Dominic Thiem admitted he was freaking out after dropping two sets before regaining composure to beat gutsy home hope Alex Bolt at the Australian Open Thursday. The Austrian, targeting a maiden Grand ...

US Treasury Secretary advises Greta Thunberg to 'go study'

Davos, Jan 23 AFP US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday advised climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has been bitterly critical of US policy at the World Economic Forum, to study economics before giving out lessons. Asked about t...

Those who are in power are real 'Tukde Tukde' gang: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday accused the Central government of being the real Tukde Tukde gang while stating the country has slipped 10 places in the global democracy index owing to debilitation of democratic institution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020