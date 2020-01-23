West Bengal plans 50,000-tonne onion cold storage facility

West Bengal has drawn up plans to set up a 50,000-tonne humidity-controlled cold storage facility for onions in Murshidabad district, a senior official said. The cold storage is likely to be operational from 2021, he told PTI.

"It will be the first specialized cold storage for onions in the country of such a scale. The facility will have an optimum capacity of 50,000 tonnes," West Bengal Agri Advisor to the chief minister, Pardip Kumar Mazumdar, said. "This facility will help avert a sudden spike in prices. Unlike the potato, onions require humidity control at 55 percent for longer preservation," he said.

The project will be executed by a private sector company. "The land is ready, technology is from Italy and financial closure will be achieved shortly to facilitate actual construction," Mazumdar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

