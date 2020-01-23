Left Menu
Development News Edition

JM Financial net income jumps 14.6 pc in December quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:04 IST
JM Financial net income jumps 14.6 pc in December quarter

JM Financial on Thursday reported a 14.6 per cent rise in its net income to Rs 157.5 crore for the December 2019 quarter, despite a muted growth in total income as its disbursals shrunk during the period. The net income during the December 2018 quarter was Rs 137.46 crore.

The company's total income inched up 0.52 per cent to Rs 905.45 crore, the city-headquartered company said in a statement. Reflecting the crisis in the NBFC sector since September 2018 following the bankruptcy of IL&FS and the resultant risk aversion to the sector, JM Financial saw its loan book steeply falling to Rs 12,662 crore in the quarter from a high Rs 16,136 crore in December 2018.

Similarly, its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs rose almost three times to 1.56 per cent and 1.35 per cent, respectively, from 0.68 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively, in December 2018. "Given the overall challenging environment, we had a good quarter led by investment banking and wealth management businesses. We have significantly de-grown our wholesale book but retail mortgage presence has increased and we continue to grow that business. The distressed credit team is focused on recoveries," said Vishal Kampani, managing director of JM Financial Group.

He said the investment banking, wealth management and securities business gained traction during the quarter and the pipeline for investment banking transactions continues to remain healthy. On the spike in bad loans, he said the company has managed to reduce the SMA2 (special mention account-2) numbers from 1.94 per cent of the portfolio to 0.73 per cent. This has mainly been a result of timely asset sales.

As guided earlier, debt-equity and net debt-equity ratios stand at 1.78 and 1.36, respectively, he added. JM Financial's shares closed 5.36 per cent higher to Rs 107.20 apiece on the BSE, against the Sensex's gain of 0.66 per cent after four successive days of steep fall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF's 2nd Division League to kick off on Saturday

The 2nd Division League preliminary round will get underway on Saturday in four different venues in Kerala, Gujarat and West Bengal, the All India Football Federation said on Thursday. ATK Reserves take on Jamshedpur Reserves in Group A, Bh...

Revenue official arrested in J-K's Kathua while taking bribe

A government official was caught arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB spokesperson said. Ramesh Kumar, Patwari of Halqa Baddu in Billawar Tehsil was t...

137 countries on board for OECD digital tax plan: Gurria

OECD chief Angela Gurria on Thursday said the international bodys plan to help solve digital tax problems has got support of 137 countries and new rules must be put in place to stop evasion worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Speaking he...

Nadda says Cong suffering from 'mental bankruptcy', dares Rahul to speak 10 lines on CAA

Newly elected BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday slammed the Congress for opposing the CAA, saying the leadership of the party was suffering from mental bankruptcy and dared Rahul Gandhi to speak even ten lines on the amended law....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020