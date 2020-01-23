Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus fears sap stocks; ECB gets ready for rethink

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:08 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus fears sap stocks; ECB gets ready for rethink
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

World shares fell on Thursday, led by the biggest tumble in Chinese stocks in more than eight months, as concern mounted about a new coronavirus outbreak in China.

With millions of Chinese preparing to travel for the Lunar New Year, the potential for the disease to spread, along with the tendency of traders to reduce their exposure before holidays, left markets struggling. Safe options such as Japan's yen and government bonds rose, Wall Street looked set to follow Europe and Asia lower and commodity markets saw both oil and metals prices buckle.

"Ultimately, the coronavirus is a slow-burning but important story for markets that is likely to last for months rather than just a few days," said TD Securities' European head of currency strategy, Ned Rumpeltin. "And the natural go-to currencies, when there are headlines like these, are the yen and the Swiss franc." The Swiss franc had skipped to a near three-year high against the euro overnight but paused in Europe as the focus turned to the day's big central bank action.

Norway had already left its interest rates unchanged, but the main event was the European Central Bank's first meeting of the year, where it is expected to give some pointers on its first formal policy review in 17 years. Economists expect the review to take most of the year and will span topics from the bank's inflation target to digital money and the fight against climate change.

New ECB President Christine Lagarde has floated radical ideas such as the central bank buying bonds that fund environmental improvements, though the limited number of them at the moment could prove a hurdle. "Quite a lot has happened in the last 17 years," Rumpeltin added. "They are due for a rethink."

WUHAN BAN Asia has been gripped by the coronavirus outbreak.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%. Chinese shares dropped 3.1%, the biggest daily decline since May when U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of additional tariffs on Chinese goods rocked financial markets. Hong Kong shares ended down 1.5% and Japan's Nikkei index slid 1%.

Among major currencies, the Chinese yuan fell to a two-week low, on course for its worst week since August. The Japanese yen climbed 0.2% to secure the third day of gains as the dollar went flat. Gold and U.S. Treasuries also rose as China blocked travel to and from Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus outbreak originated. Gold later reversed in Europe as part of a wider fall in metals markets that left copper at a 6-week low and walloped 2% off the nickel.

Deaths in China from the coronavirus rose to 17 on Wednesday, with nearly 600 cases confirmed. "The coronavirus has introduced some caution," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. "There is no reason to expect a global pandemic now, but there is some repricing in financial markets."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF's 2nd Division League to kick off on Saturday

The 2nd Division League preliminary round will get underway on Saturday in four different venues in Kerala, Gujarat and West Bengal, the All India Football Federation said on Thursday. ATK Reserves take on Jamshedpur Reserves in Group A, Bh...

Revenue official arrested in J-K's Kathua while taking bribe

A government official was caught arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB spokesperson said. Ramesh Kumar, Patwari of Halqa Baddu in Billawar Tehsil was t...

137 countries on board for OECD digital tax plan: Gurria

OECD chief Angela Gurria on Thursday said the international bodys plan to help solve digital tax problems has got support of 137 countries and new rules must be put in place to stop evasion worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Speaking he...

Nadda says Cong suffering from 'mental bankruptcy', dares Rahul to speak 10 lines on CAA

Newly elected BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday slammed the Congress for opposing the CAA, saying the leadership of the party was suffering from mental bankruptcy and dared Rahul Gandhi to speak even ten lines on the amended law....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020