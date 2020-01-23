Envision Energy commissions 2 wind projects in Gujarat

Chinese turbine manufacturer Envision Energy on Thursday said it has commissioned two wind projects with a total capacity of 232.5 MW in Gujarat. The contracts involved a 197.5 MW wind power project for Actis-backed Sprng Energy and a 35 MW project for ReNew Power which were awarded under tranche 1 of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam's wind auctions.

The projects were built on turnkey basis using state-of-the-art 2.5-MW turbines with 131 m rotor diameter and 120 m hub height, the company said in a statement. "It is the first time that a Chinese wind turbine company has built a large scale wind power project in India," Envision Energy India deputy MD Milind Kulkarni said.

He further said the nacelles and hubs for the turbines were assembled at its facility in Pune, where it has already invested USD 25 million (about Rs 175 crore). "Soon we will commence manufacturing of steel tubular towers and rotor blades in the country, achieving complete indigenisation of major components," Kulkarni said.

The company also plans to soon introduce 3 MW class turbines with rotor diameters larger than 140 m and hub heights up to 140 m, suiting Indian wind and site conditions, the release said.

