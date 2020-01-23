BSE to introduce futures contracts on aluminium, zinc from Jan 27

Leading stock exchange BSE has said it will introduce future contracts on aluminium and zinc from January 27. Futures, in market parlance, are derivative financial contracts that obligate the parties to transact an asset at a predetermined future date and price.

The exchange will introduce futures contracts on aluminium and zinc in commodity derivatives segment with effect from January 27, 2020, it said in a circular. Earlier this month, the exchange had announced introduction of future contracts on brent crude from the same day.

* * * * * SBI Funds Management announces compliance with GIPS

SBI Funds Management on Thursday said its mutual funds, portfolio management services and alternate investments funds have complied with GIPS (Global Investment Performance Standards). The company has been independently verified by ACA Performance services for April 2014 to March 2019 period, SBI Funds Management said in a statement.

SBI Funds Management is a joint venture between India's largest bank SBI and Amundi, one of the largest asset management company in Europe. GIPS is a set of standardised, industry-wide ethical principles that guide investment firms on how to calculate and present their investment performance to prospective clients. Although the adoption of GIPS is not mandated by regulation, it is considered best practice for investment advisors.

