DPIIT releases quality control norms for pressure cooker

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has come out with quality control norms for domestic pressure cookers with a view to contain import and production of sub-standard products in the country. According to a DPIIT notification, domestic pressure cookers would have to conform to the specified standards and bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The item cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear BIS mark. The order will come into force with effect from August 1 this year.

BIS "shall be the certifying and enforcement authority for the goods," according to the notification. However, it added that the order -- Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020 -- shall not apply to goods or articles meant for export purposes.

The department has also issued quality control norms for certain steel items and cables. The move assumes significance as the government is working to formulate technical regulations, which include safety and quality standards, for over 350 products with a view to cut imports of those non-essential items.

