Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-FTSE heads for worst week in 4 months on China virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 22:23 IST
UPDATE 2-FTSE heads for worst week in 4 months on China virus fears
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

UK shares lost roughly 1% as worries over the spread of a new flu-like virus from China forced dealers to dump risky assets, while financial stocks tumbled across the board after the European Central Bank kept interest rates at a record low level. The FTSE 100 gave up 0.9%, marking its steepest one-day drop in nearly two months and set for its worst weekly performance since early October. The midcaps ended 1% lower.

An index of miners hit its lowest in more than a month with a 3.1% drop, in line with a fall in copper prices. Losses came after China put Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, on lockdown as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic. The new coronavirus has so far killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people.

InterContinental Hotels slipped 4% after saying it would let customers change or cancel for free stays scheduled up to Feb. 3 across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan as the spread of the SARS-like virus deters tourists. Other companies that rely on the travel market also took a hit. Airline EasyJet and cruise operator Carnival were among the worst performers on the mainboard, each falling about 4%.

Banks weakened on both benchmark indexes, shedding 1.5% and in tandem with their European rivals after the European Central Bank kept policy unchanged as expected. Among midcaps, PayPoint skidded as much as 8% after the specialist consumer payment provider said its annual profit would grow at a more modest rate than previously expected. The stock ended down 3.3%.

Overall trading volumes were thin, with investors in Asia preparing to go away for the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays. "It is thus quite understandable that some money would be taken off the table until the true extent of the coronavirus issue becomes obvious," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

However, AIM-listed online fashion retailer ASOS provided some cheer as it advanced 9% after beating sales growth expectations in the Christmas trading period. Liberum analysts said ASOS revenue growth was well ahead of its consensus, suggesting that the company's focus on improving operations and execution was delivering initial results.

Baby products retailer Mothercare tumbled 11.2% after saying the reduction in debt owed to lenders, related to the collapse of its UK business, had fallen behind expectations and caused a shortfall of 10 million pounds. The company, which last year said it would close all its British stores with the loss of at least 2,500 jobs, added that its chief executive would step down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

BJP trying to revive pain of partition again through CAA, NRC,

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday claimed that the BJP is trying to revive the pain of partition among the countrys populace again through CAA, NRC and NPR and divide the people on religious lines. He said it is very painful to be home...

Chandra Bose to rethink over continuing in BJP if concerns

West Bengal BJP vice-president Chandra Bose, who is the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on Thursday said he is unable to pursue the brand of politics the freedom fighter had preached and might rethink over continuing in the party...

CDC raises Wuhan travel alert as coronavirus outbreak escalates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised its travel alert for the coronavirus outbreak to a level 3, recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China.The agency earlier this week said it expect...

CORRECTED -Pound extends gains as rate cut bets melt

The pound exteded gains on Thursday, building on the one-month high it reached against the euro in the previous session, as data this week reduced market expectations of a central bank rate cut as early as next week.Money-market pricing sug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020