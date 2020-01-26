Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sarovar Hotels to add 15 properties across India by 2020-end

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 11:26 IST
Sarovar Hotels to add 15 properties across India by 2020-end
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hospitality firm Sarovar Hotels and Resorts is looking to open 15 more properties across India by the end of this year, adding around 900 rooms to its portfolio as part of its expansion plans in the country, a top company official said. The company currently manages 85 hotels with 6,500 rooms in India and three locations overseas.

"We are optimistic that we should cross the hundred mark this year. We plan to open 15 hotels across India by end of 2020," Sarovar Hotels and Resorts Managing Director Ajay K Bakaya told PTI. The upcoming hotels will be mainly under the Sarovar Portico and Sarovar Premiere brands, he added.

The new hotels will come up at locations such as Bodh Gaya, Morbi, Katra, Dibrugarh, Latur, Udaipur, Jalandhar, Dalhousie, Jagdalpur and Rajahmundry, among others, Bakaya said. "We are also planning to add a very large convention centre at Rajamundry in Andhra Pradesh along with a 100-room Sarovar Premiere there, as part of our policy of developing tier II and tier III cities," he added.

Asked about the business model the company follows, Bakaya said Sarovar Hotels and Resorts is a hotel management company and follows an asset light model. On the growth roadmap for the company, Bakaya said: "We have now established link between our Indian hotel software and the French international platform. We now have a global distribution system (GDS) connect. That is a major plus for us to bring more business."

The company's investment is and will be on technology, processes, design changes as well as on people, he added. Commenting on the growth of the hospitality sector in the country, Bakaya said: "The issue in India still remains the cost of capital. A longer time frame of 15 to 18 years for loan repayment at an interest rate of 10 to 11 per cent will have a very positive impact for the sector."

Sarovar Hotels' three overseas properties are in Africa -- one in Zambia and two in Kenya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday. He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS cou...

Navy's Comm Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

Washington, Jan 26 AP President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected ...

Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'

Gaza City, Jan 26 AFP Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week will not pass and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.We firmly declare that the deal o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020