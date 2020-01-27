Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakshmi Machine Works posts standalone Q3 net at Rs 6.49 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 16:46 IST
Lakshmi Machine Works posts standalone Q3 net at Rs 6.49 cr

Lakshmi Machine Works posts standalone Q3 net at Rs 6.49 cr Chennai, Jan 27(PTI): Textile machinery manufacturer Lakshmi Machine Works on Mondy said it has reported standalone net profits at Rs 6.49 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The Tamil Nadu-based company recorded net profits at Rs 62.38 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2019 the net profits dropped to Rs 37.98 crore from Rs 152.49 crore registered last fiscal. Total income from operations for the October-December quarter slipped to Rs 337.52 crore from Rs 661.20 crore registered the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2019, the total income from operations dropped to Rs 1,246.54 crore from Rs 2,131.18 crore registered during the same period last fiscal. The company shares ended at Rs 3,614.50 a piece down by 0.43 per cent over previous close on the BSE..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient tests positive; 19 under investigation

The wife of Canadas first confirmed patient with the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus also has tested positive for it at an Ontario laboratory, and 19 other suspected cases in Canada are under investigation, public health officials said on ...

UPDATE 8-Oil falls 2% to 3-month lows as China virus raises demand fears

Crude prices dropped 2 to three-month lows on Monday as the death toll from Chinas coronavirus grew, clamping down on travel and fueling expectations of slowing oil demand.Brent crude was down 1.37 a barrel, or 2.3, at 59.32 at 138 p.m. EST...

Alabama fire chief confirms 8 deaths in boat dock blaze

Scottsboro US, Jan 27 AP At least eight people were killed early Monday in an explosive fire that consumed at least 35 vessels docked along the Tennessee River. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said all eight people known to be missing w...

WRAPUP 13-Trump offers China 'any help' as virus spreads, markets reel

U.S. President Donald Trump offered China whatever help it needed on Monday to control a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 81 people, stranded tens of millions during the biggest holiday of the year and rattled global markets.With provin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020