Left Menu
Development News Edition

ACG Appoints Alexander Robertson as the New Chief Marketing Officer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 17:33 IST
ACG Appoints Alexander Robertson as the New Chief Marketing Officer

MUMBAI, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Group, the world's only integrated offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Alexander Robertson as the new Chief Marketing Officer for the Group.

In his role, Robertson will be responsible for continuing to drive ACG's marketing initiatives and current growth across the group's global focus markets. He will be based at the company's Mumbai head office.

With more than two decades rich experience across the spectrum of B2B and B2C marketing, branding communication, design and advertising, Robertson is a true brand specialist. He has worked for global agencies including Ogilvy & Mather, Brand Union and most recently held the position of Executive Creative Director at Landor in Mumbai.

He takes over from Peter Neve, who has decided to move back to his home country following three successful years at ACG.

On Alex's appointment as ACG's new Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Karan Singh, MD, ACG, said, "We are very excited to have Alex on board. With his rich experience in narrating successful brand stories, we are confident that ACG will chart newer heights under his leadership. I also wish to thank Peter Neve, who helped ACG create a new identity and will be remembered for his work on OneACG."

About ACG

ACG Group is the world's only integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company absolutely committed to delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical industry. The company's diverse product range of Capsules, Films & Foils, Engineering, and Inspection systems meets international regulatory requirements. ACG is committed to just one goal: to offer everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing.

ACG has over five decades of experience and is present in over 100 countries, with more than 4,500 associates around the world. Our customer-centric approach has won us many loyal, satisfied customers and partners by nurturing relationships.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082236/Alex_Robertson_CMO_ACG.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-FBI's Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew -law enforcement source

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday. The FBI requested an interview with Andrew, who socialized with Ep...

Thousands flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib city

A renewed drive by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture rebel-held territory in Syrias northwest sparked a fresh exodus of many thousands of civilians toward Turkeys border on Monday amid heavy air strikes, aid workers and witnesses said....

Belgium's ex-king forced to recognise illegitimate daughter

Brussels, Jan 27 AFP Belgiums former king Albert II admitted on Monday that he is the father of an illegitimate daughter born from an affair 51 years ago after a positive result from a DNA test he was forced to take. Recognising he is the b...

UPDATE 1-Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient tests positive; 19 under investigation

The wife of Canadas first confirmed patient with the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus also has tested positive for it at an Ontario laboratory, and 19 other suspected cases in Canada are under investigation, public health officials said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020