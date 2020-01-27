Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toyota seeks scrappage policy, income tax benefit on purchase of all kinds of vehicles

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:17 IST
Toyota seeks scrappage policy, income tax benefit on purchase of all kinds of vehicles

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday urged the government to come out with a scrappage policy for old vehicles ahead of the Budget, while also seeking to extend income tax benefits available for electric cars to other vehicles as well. "We would like the Budget to spur demand without putting any additional burden on the government exchequer; one way to achieve this is by realising the scrappage policy for all old vehicles, the draft policy of which has been shared by the government," TKM Senior Vice-President (Sales & Services) Naveen Soni said in a statement.

The auto industry is willing to share its portion towards realising such scrappage policy, which will eventually have a more sustainable impact on the environment, he added. Additionally, another thrust area would be to extend the income tax benefits available for electric cars to other vehicles as well, or to extend the depreciation benefit currently available only to companies and professionals to personal customers also, Soni said.

"This kind of stimulus will not have significant impact on the government revenues in the immediate future while it can effectively improve consumer sentiment and help pull forward demand during the difficult period of BS-VI transition that will see prices of most vehicles go up," he added. These purely temporary measures could help lead a phased improvement in the overall sentiments and revival of demand, Soni noted.

While presenting the Budget for 2019-20, the finance minister had proposed to provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loans taken to purchase electric vehicles as part of efforts to accelerate adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Super Bowl to feature Trump, Bloomberg and corporate America battling for attention

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the National Football Leagues Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, billionaire presidential candidates will battle for attention while big brands bearing positive messages hope t...

Canada confirms first virus case, second is 'presumptive'

Montreal, Jan 27 AFP Canadian health authorities on Monday confirmed the countrys first case of a deadly coronavirus that originated in China, and said the patients wife had also tested positive. The womans case is still listed as presumpti...

Canada kicks off USMCA ratification process, urges bi-partisan co-operation

Canadas minority Liberal government kicked off the ratification process for a new continental trade pact on Monday and urged opposition lawmakers to formally approve the deal as quickly as possible.Canada is the only country still to ratify...

UPDATE 2-FBI's Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew -law enforcement source

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday. The FBI requested an interview with Andrew, who socialized with Ep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020