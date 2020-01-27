Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country could be passing through recession: Abhijit Banerjee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:37 IST
Country could be passing through recession: Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee on Monday said the country could be passing through a phase of recession, and there is "nothing in the data" that suggests otherwise. Banerjee, during an address at the Kolkata Literary Meet, also said the priority of the government should be on refinancing the banking sector, which is in "doldrums".

"What I can say is that we could be in a recession. But, I don't know by how much. There is nothing in the data that suggests we could not be in a recession," the author of 'Good Economics for Hard Times' said.

He also advocated imposition of wealth tax and more redistribution. "Given the current state of inequality in India, a wealth tax is completely sensible. In such a case, more redistribution is required, and I expect this not to happen soon," Banerjee said.

The 58-year-old Indian-American economist said the banking and infrastructure sectors were in need of funding from the government. "The banking sector is in doldrums. It needs huge funding by the government. The Centre should also look at infrastructure sector funding," he said.

Talking about the informal sector, the Nobel laureate said there is no reliable data on it. "The statistical apparatus is incapable of capturing short-term data on the informal sector." Banerjee also favoured the central government's move to privatise PSUs like Air India. On the recent cut in corporate taxes by the government, he said, "It seems the corporate sector is sitting on huge cash"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,000 companies will participate in DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow

Over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries will take part in the biggest-ever DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. The number of participating foreign companies in Indias mega defence exhi...

UPDATE 1-Focus on Avenatti, U.S. judge says, as Trump critic's Nike extortion trial begins

The judge overseeing Michael Avenattis extortion trial said the case should not focus on Nike Incs alleged corruption or devolve into celebrity name-dropping, as jury selection began for the case against the lawyer and critic of U.S. Presid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

Cricket-Series victory in South Africa a template for Ashes-Root

The series win over South Africa had given England a template for the next Ashes series, captain Joe Root said after another emphatic test win on Monday.Englands team, with a mix of experience and promising youngsters, beat South Africa by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020