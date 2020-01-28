Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU will not ban Huawei, but impose 'strict' 5G rules

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:22 IST
EU will not ban Huawei, but impose 'strict' 5G rules

Brussels, Jan 28 (AFP) - The EU will not ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei in Europe, a top official said on Tuesday, despite intense pressure from Washington to shun the company over spying fears.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, will officially unveil its recommendations on Wednesday, but commissioner Thierry Breton told MEPs that Brussels will choose tight scrutiny over any blanket ban.

"It is not a question of discrimination it is a question of laying down rules. They will be strict, they will be demanding and of course we will welcome in Europe all operators who are willing to apply them," he said. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

7 killed in bus-autorickshaw crash; both vehicles fall in well

At least seven people were killed when a speeding state transport ST bus collided with an auto-rickshaw and both vehicles fell into a roadside well in Maharashtras Nashik district on Tuesday, police said. More than 20 others suffered injuri...

U.S. military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash: defense official

The United States has recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan, a U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.The defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the military wa...

Civic body row: Calcutta HC asks state election commission to state its position on a plea

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal State Election Commission to state its position on a plea by the BJP, which claimed that the list of reserved wards in Howrah Municipal Corporation was finalized without taking int...

Travelex says UK money transfer and wire services back online after hack

Travelexs UK international money transfer service and wire offering is fully operational again, it said on Tuesday, almost a month after a crippling ransomware attack forced staff to use pen and paper to calculate foreign currency exchanges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020