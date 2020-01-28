Panasonic forays into education sector in India

Consumer electronics maker Panasonic India has ventured into education sector by launching two education-based solutions CareerEx and XcelIT, and aims to impact around one lakh students by 2025. Both the solutions are designed and developed at Panasonic’s India Innovation Centre (IIC) for the students, colleges and universities to bridge the existing skill gap between current education and employment needs for the future, the firm said in a statement.

CareerEx has been designed to address the needs of college and university students to advance their skillset with emerging technologies such as Data Science, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning/AI and Internet of Things. XcelIT is designed for school students primarily residing in Tier II & III cities to make them ready for all competitive exams.

"Through the launch of CareerEx and XcelIT, we hope to develop another innovative Edu-tech solution to upskill technology talent pool to address the unemployment rate amongst urban youth and at the same time cater to the demands of industry. We are looking to positively impact nearly 1,00,000 students over next 5 years," Panasonic India Innovation Centre Head Atsushi Motoya said. CareerEx and XcelIT are available on both Android and iOS application stores.

Panasonic has also collaborated with specialised educational partners for this programme. Moreover, students will get a chance to work on Panasonic projects and internships, it added.

