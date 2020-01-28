Left Menu
Divine Solitaires a National Solitaire Jewellery Specialist Launches its E-Commerce Platform

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:06 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Divine Solitaires, India’s first solitaire jewellery brand announced the launch of its E-commerce platform with an aim to make the best of the solitaires available to their customers in the comfort of their home. Having been a specialist of the solitaire segment for over a decade, Divine Solitaires Online Portal is now the only online platform, exclusively dedicated to selling solitaires. A wide range of solitaire jewellery like diamond rings, earrings, pendants, nose pins, oval bracelets, tennis bracelets, bangles, necklaces and mangalsutras is available online.

A growing interest and the preference of millennials and the GenZ to shop luxury and lifestyle goods online has resulted in an upward moving market trend in India. With the launch of its e-commerce portal, Divine Solitaires will now empower you, the customer, to design your own diamond jewellery as per your preference and price range and choose a solitaire on various parameters like the price and the 4Cs (carat, color, clarity and cut). Divine Solitaires will introduce newer contemporary designs in various popular categories like engagement rings, cocktail rings, and men’s collections etc. periodically.

The online platform with a user-friendly interface will make available Divine Solitaires diamonds and diamond jewellery ranging from price as low as INR 10,000 to INR 80,00,000 and Divine Solitaires jewellery from INR 25,000 to INR 80,00,000 to twenty seven thousand pin codes across the nation.

“At Divine Solitaires, we are constantly evolving to meet our customer requirements and making the experience of diamond jewellery shopping hassle-free. Users will now be able to choose solitaires right from 0.10 carat to 2.99 carat in round, princess, oval and pear shapes. The colour range that we offer is from D to K and clarity from IF to SI, these parameters ensure that the diamond you purchase is the finest and the most beautiful asset that you could own. The Global Online Jewellery Market 2018-2022 report states that the Global Online Jewellery will grow at a CAGR of 15.69% during the period 2018-2022, and we are positive that we will capture a fair share of the growth when it comes to solitaires,” says Mr. Jignesh Mehta, Founder and Managing Director of Divine Solitaires.

Solitaire lovers across the nation can now easily get their hands on the best quality diamonds and can create their own solitaire jewellery online, with an option to choose Cash on Delivery (on a select range) or pay online. Divine Solitaires, known for its optimum quality and transparent pricing (diamond price) model is also providing a ‘Try at Home’ option for select pin codes in Mumbai to start with.

Since its establishment in 2006, the brand has introduced some breakthrough innovations such as a 123-parameter quality guarantee, a Nationwide Standard & Transparent Price List, the Divine Solitaires mobile application and a Solitaire Price Index. Divine Solitaires also offers the best buy back option to its customers on their solitaire diamonds, a quality guarantee certificate on a purchase and one-year free insurance on the diamond. The brand has its presence in more than 160 stores across 82 cities in India and has also reached out to consumers in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand and Nepal.

About Divine Solitaires (www.divinesolitaires.com)

Founded in the year 2006, Divine Solitaires offers its consumers the world’s finest and brilliantly crafted quality solitaire diamonds that have been obtained through ethical sourcing and given quality certification. The brand offers a quality guarantee on all their diamonds on the basis of 123 parameters as against the international standard of 40 parameters. Globally only Divine Solitaires has a retail pricing mechanism that is standard and transparent.

Realising the need for organised marketing of diamonds and diamond jewellery, Mr. Jignesh Mehta conceptualized and founded Divine Solitaires and the branding of solitaires along with the core values of consistently offering high quality diamonds with transparency and standardisation in pricing. Mr. Mehta is a 1st generation entrepreneur, having completed his Masters in marketing from Australia and a diamond grading course from Antwerp, Belgium. He and his brother, Mr. Shailen Mehta, Co-founder Divine Solitaires bring with them nearly 20 years of rich global experience of the diamond industry.

