Mauritania’s President talks on implementation of free trade agreement with ECOWAS

The President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has announced that his country will soon implement the free trade agreement with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mohamed Ould Ghazouani did not comment on the exact date for the implementation. He just made the statement on Monday in Rosso during a meeting with farmers, which enabled him to launch a major agricultural program.

According to the Head of State of Mauritania, the agreement with ECOWAS is vital for persistent workers and concerned about the quality of their production but it does not serve the lazy. He called on his fellow citizens to prepare to enter this market to export the surpass production in terms of fishing, agriculture, livestock etc.

The 63-year-old retired Mauritanian Army General also said that the lack of vigilance and competitiveness fails to serve the rules of the free market.

