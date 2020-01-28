Left Menu
Cannon Technologies Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Holistic Approach to Building a Modular Data Center for Large-scale Deployments

Cannon Technologies Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Holistic Approach to Building a Modular Data Center for Large-scale Deployments

 Based on its recent analysis of the global modular data center market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cannon Technologies Ltd. with the 2019 Global Company of the Year Award. Its comprehensive product portfolio represents the next generation of modular data center solutions that are not only end-to-end but also future-ready. Its unique business value, based on product leadership, operational fineness, customer focus, technology innovation, and manufacturing flair, sets it apart from its peers in the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080837/Cannon_Technologies.jpg

Click here to view the full multimedia release: https://best-practices.frost-multimedia-wire.com/cannontechnologies

"Cannon demonstrates visionary product innovations and technology incubations in three distinct categories - structural concepts, data hall usability concepts, and power and cooling concepts," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director. "Its groundbreaking technology, the Cannon Geodesic, allows data center operators to employ modular build-outs even for large scale deployments. This technology is based on its latest iteration of the geodesic steel construction system, which is influenced by an aerospace-type building construction system."

With its innovative geodesic construction, Cannon eliminates legacy-related issues such as wide roof span and the associated large trusses and frequent inconvenience of structural columns. This, in turn, significantly reduces project complexity and increases design options. Irrespective of site conditions, the geodesic design optimizes site utilization and achieves maximum space coverage. One of the key features of this technology is its ability to generate curved walls seamlessly, while perfectly maintaining structural integrity, without any need for special engineering. Furthermore, the geodesic structure comprises strong, lightweight, portable, precision steel components and mostly avoids the use of usual site-based heavy machinery.

Cannon places emphasis on the core aspects of its product development process – simplicity, efficiency, and reliability. Its targeted innovation focuses on creating solutions based on the market's current and future needs such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), increasing power density, edge implementation, Internet of Things (IoT), and virtualization. This enables the company to develop futuristic solutions that deliver high power density, low energy loss, flexible investment, rapid deployment, and dynamic data center management.

"Cannon's process design excellence is underpinned by continuous improvement and development of operating and construction efficiencies within its data centers," noted Gnanajothi. "Its technology excellence helps it quickly customize solutions when required. By always being ahead of the competition in identifying/analyzing Mega Trends and developing products that effectively address customer pain points, Cannon has positioned itself for continued market growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

