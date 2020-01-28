Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godfrey Philips denies promoters selling stake, Lalit Modi slams company as 'blatant lairs'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 19:30 IST
Godfrey Philips denies promoters selling stake, Lalit Modi slams company as 'blatant lairs'

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips on Tuesday denied reports that its promoter KK Modi group was planning to sale its stake in the company evoking a strong rebuttal from Lalit Modi, who called the company "blatant lairs". In a regulatory filing, Godfrey Phillips clarified that it is neither engaged nor privy to any such discussions on "rumoured potential transaction by its promoters".

"The company has also received a clarification from its significant promoter that there has been no decision to put its assets on sale," it said. Reacting to the company's denial, Modi, who is abroad, tweeted, "All I can say is they are blatant liars."

Sharing a letter he had written to co-trustees of KK Modi Family trust ahead of a meeting of the board of trustees on November 30, 2019, in which he proposed selling of various assets including family-controlled businesses, Modi termed clarification by Godfrey Phillips as "a complete eye wash". "So, I am forced to respond with documents. All media knows I have always disclosed clearly every time. As has been the case in the past 13 years," he said.

In a series of tweets, Modi further said in the meeting of the trustees, "We agreed to unanimously go forward. Which was the only item on Agenda. "We did not reach unanimous decision. So, as per trust deed, sale was triggered. I was asked to give them 30 days time to make me a proposal. I said sale goes on and if u (sic) convince me. Then we can meet to cancel."

He had on Monday evening tweeted, "Just to set the record straight. Yes, all assets of the #kkmodi group are going on sale. I mean all. The other 3 trustees wanted to continue running the business but I felt post my father passing away -- the value will deplete. I voted for sale." He had said all companies, land, investments in any other companies -- and assets listed of Modi Enterprises, including chemicals business Indofil Industries, would be on sale except for Colorbar, Ego, Beacon Travels and education businesses, which will be retained to be run by other family members, Samir, Bina and Charu.

"The investment banker will have mandate to sell to highest bidder. The banker will be assisted by the group ceo #rkmalhotra who will apprise the trustees headed by #Binamodi with Charu / Samir and me. process 4 sale laid strictly in the trust guidelines and no deviation allowed," he had tweeted. Lalit Modi, who is the son of late industrialist KK Modi, the family patriarch, had further said he did not approve of Bina Modi running the business empire "as she is not qualified to run such large corporation and will dilute our value".

"Thus, the sale of all companies, properties etc, has been approved at the first trust meeting on 30/11/2019," he stated. Bina Modi, wife of KK Modi, took over as the chairperson of Modi Enterprises in November last year after his demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Man in Germany contracts coronavirus in one of first cases of transmission outside China

Germany has declared its first confirmed case of the coronavirus after a 33-year-old man contracted it from a colleague visiting his workplace from Shanghai, in one of the first cases of person-to-person transmission outside China.The case ...

Shift folk dancers' statues from vicinity of Golden Temple: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the relocation of statues of folk dancers from the vicinity of the Golden Temple, days after they were vandalised, according to a government statement. It said Singh also asked the Pu...

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh BMS on Tuesday opposed Air India sale, and urged the government to think over this decision. Ever since inception, public sector undertakings have been the driver of growth and value creation. Perhaps t...

US forces recover bodies from jet crash site in Afghanistan: officials

US forces in helicopters recovered the remains Tuesday of the crew killed when one of its military jets went down in a Taliban-controlled area, hours after Afghan forces trying to reach the wreckage clashed with insurgents. The Bombardier E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020