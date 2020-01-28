Left Menu
US 'disappointed' by UK decision to use Huawei 5G: official

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:44 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:29 IST
US 'disappointed' by UK decision to use Huawei 5G: official
Representative Image

The United States is "disappointed" by London's decision to approve plans to use technology from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in the country's 5G cellular network, a US official said Tuesday. "There is no safe option for untrusted vendors to control any part of a 5G network," a senior administration official said in a statement to AFP. "The United States is disappointed by the UK's decision."

Washington has banned Huawei from the next-generation mobile network's rollout because of concerns that the firm could be under the control of Beijing, an allegation it strongly denies.

