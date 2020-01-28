Left Menu
Govt to propose mandatory mid-career training for highway engineers, says Gadkari

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 21:12 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 21:12 IST
Mandatory mid-career training is being proposed for highway engineers for promotion to higher levels, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. The proposal in this regard has been submitted by a committee constituted to identify and recommend methods for transforming Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) into a world class premier institute having comprehensive expertise on the sector, Gadkari said.

"Mid-career training should be mandatory for promotion of highway engineers to next higher levels," the road transport minister Gadkari said, adding that the recommendations also include exclusive training programme for engineers working with contractors and consultants in the sector. Outlining the massive growth in highways sector in the country, the minister said that to maintain the massive road network of India in efficient, environment friendly and safe manner at economical costs, there is strong need for enhancement of knowledge, skill and expertise of the engineers.

IAHE proposed "one year foundation training for AEEs of Ministry and Deputy Managers of NHAI simultaneously including 15 days foreign training. Successful completion of foundation training must for continuation in service". He was addressing media after the report of the committee submitted its recommendations to transform the IAHE into a world class premier institute.

IAHE is the premier institute for pooling of experience and sharing of knowledge on entire range of subjects involving management of highways. Scope of the academy is being expanded to include three distinct functions - training, applied research and development in the Highways and public transport sector, and road safety and regulation.

It was created by the ministry in the eighties for training of highway engineers from central government, state government, and local Bodies.

