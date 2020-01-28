Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narayana Murthy exhorts pension funds, banks to invest in Indian startups

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:00 IST
Narayana Murthy exhorts pension funds, banks to invest in Indian startups

N R Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of software giant Infosys who chairs a Sebi panel on alternate investment policy advisory, on Tuesday pitched for pension funds and banks to invest money in Indian startups. Speaking at the annual Tiecon event, Murthy said a bulk of the money which gets invested as risk capital in the upcoming companies is from abroad and there is a need for domestic money to play an important role in this.

At the same event, Murthy's former colleague at Infosys T V Mohandas Pai, who is now associated with Ispirit, an advocacy group for startups, said only a tenth of the USD 60 billion invested into Indian startups since 2014 has come from domestic investors. Pai warned that "we risk the prospect of turning into a digital colony" by 2025, seeking to draw parallels with imperialism.

He said there will be 1 lakh startups in India with a collective valuation of over USD 500 billion by 2025. There will be at least 100 unicorns among them and over 65 of them will be majorly owned by foreign investors. "This is one of the most important issues that we have been discussing (at the Sebi panel). That is, what are the policy changes that are required to make sure that there is more of Indian and domestic money coming into the startup sector because today it is by and large from abroad," Murthy said.

"To do that, pension funds must be allowed, corporations must be allowed, banks must be allowed," he added. Pai sounded more disappointed with Indian billionaires who are willing to invest in real estate and even bank deposits, but have a tendency to overlook the startup sector.

In an apparent reference to the spate of frauds, Pai said the billionaires also tend to pass the risk on money invested to banks. He said the biggest letdown has been from financiers in Mumbai, and asked startup entrepreneurs to educate such professionals on the need of the hour.

Pai said why Indian pension funds or insurance companies cannot invest, questioning how companies in the same sector from abroad are coming in and taking interests here. Meanwhile, Murthy also clarified on a recent controversy over cutting short his speech at an event where he shared stage with American e-commerce giant Amazon's chief executive Jeff Bezos.

He said Bezos had come on time to the venue, but the "indisciplined" crowd at the venue in New Delhi mobbed the entry gates which resulted in the delayed start for the event. Bezos was very understanding and smiled at the act of cutting short the speech, Murthy said, adding that this is so because the visiting honcho is himself a disciplinarian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Japan evacuation flight from Wuhan lands, 5 reported ill

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday - four of them showing symptoms of fever or coughing.Japan has confirmed seven patient...

Indian short film selected for screening at IFFR

Short film Aahuti by Delhi-based independent filmmaker Lubdhak Chatterjee has been selected to be screened at this years International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR, a platform focussing on recent work by talented new filmmakers. Chatterjees...

Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Russias consumer safety watchdog to draw up and present a national plan to the government on Wednesday on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Russia has not had any confirmed cases of the new v...

In Mideast first, UAE announces case of new coronavirus

Dubai, Jan 29 AFP The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case of the new coronavirus, in a family from Wuhan, in what is thought to be the first confirmed case in the Middle East. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020