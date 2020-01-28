Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Pfizer profit misses estimates as revenue falls; plans no 2020 share repurchases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 23:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 23:06 IST
UPDATE 3-Pfizer profit misses estimates as revenue falls; plans no 2020 share repurchases

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations for the first time in at least two years, and the drugmaker said it will no longer rely on share repurchases to help drive growth. Shares of the largest U.S. drugmaker, which also reported higher operating costs and sharply lower sales of its off-patent pain treatment Lyrica, were down 4% at $38.51.

The company, which is spinning off its Upjohn unit that sells branded drugs that have lost patent protection such as Lyrica and Viagra into a combination with generic drugmaker Mylan NV, said it expects that deal to be completed by the middle of this year as it focuses on more profitable newer growth medicines. On a conference call with analysts, company executives said it does not plan any share repurchases this year. It bought back nearly $9 billion of its own shares in 2019.

"We will focus instead on increasing the dividend and investing in the business during this period of growth," said Chief Financial Officer Frank D'Amelio. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said Pfizer would not need such "financial engineering" to produce growth and that share buybacks could dilute it deal making firepower.

Pfizer forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $2.25 to $2.35 per share, excluding the Upjohn unit. Analysts on average are estimating 2020 earnings of $2.11 per share. However, UBS analyst Navin Jacob raised concerns over higher-than-expected fourth-quarter operating costs and sales of some drugs that fell short of Wall Street estimates, which contributed to the earnings miss.

"It's very surprising," he said, noting that Pfizer tends to be "very good at cost control." Excluding special items, Pfizer said it had adjusted earnings of 55 cents per share, three cents shy of Wall Street expectations, according to IBES data from Refinitiv

Sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance, an important growth driver, rose 13% to $1.28 billion in the quarter, but fell short of the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Total revenue fell 9% to $12.69 billion in the fourth quarter, with Lyrica sales plunging 67% to $433 million in the face of generic competition.

Lower revenue also reflected the absence of the consumer health business it sold last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France says will study Trump's Mideast peace plan closely

France said it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trumps latest efforts to strike a peace deal between Israel and Palestine, and added that Paris would have to study the proposals closely. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creatin...

Indian women's hockey team lose to New Zealand

A spirited Indian Womens hockey team lost a hard-fought match 0-1 to hosts New Zealand here on Wednesday. Earlier in the tour, India had registered a 4-0 win in their first match against the New Zealand Development squad but lost 1-2 in the...

Even low levels of air pollution may be bad for your heart: Study

Short term exposure to low levels of air pollution is associated with a higher risk of sudden heart problems, especially among older people, according to a study. Researchers from the University of Sydney in Australia found that over 90 per...

UPDATE 1-Japan evacuation flight from Wuhan lands, 5 reported ill

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday - four of them showing symptoms of fever or coughing.Japan has confirmed seven patient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020