Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-centric biz advocacy groups seek reduction in tariffs, more reforms

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 07:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 07:50 IST
India-centric biz advocacy groups seek reduction in tariffs, more reforms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

For India to remain on track as a favourable investment destination and become a USD 5 trillion economy, it has to streamline taxation guidelines and improve GST compliance which will boost exports and increase growth, according to top India-centric American business advocacy groups. US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) has appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce reduction and streamlining of various tax and tariff structures and open up the economy, arguing that it would bring the country on the path of fast track growth and create employment in large numbers.

"As businesses become increasingly digital, India's digital taxation model needs to be globally aligned for the future," USISPF said, adding that it has put forth industry recommendations to improve ease of doing business, tax guidelines, GST compliance, CSR spending and digital taxation framework. In a series of recommendations ahead of the Union Budget 2020, USISPF urged Sitharaman to allow two per cent mandatory spend on CSR as a tax-deductible expense.

Seeking to defer implementation of GST E-invoicing scheme until legal and technical challenges are addressed, USISPF recommended to include natural gas under the ambit of Goods and Service Tax. USISPF asked Sitharaman to address trade barriers by resolving legislative and procedural challenges under the Customs Law and sought certainty in tax policies to foster positive investment sentiments.

Recommending greater Ease of Doing Business in the insurance sector, it suggested that the FDI caps for insurance companies should be increased up to 100 per cent without additional restrictions on management control. Private equity funds should be allowed to hold more than 10 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of the unlisted insurance companies, it said, adding that the first preference for re-insurance sector should be amended. US India Business Council, which comes under US Chambers of Commerce, recommended removing price controls in the media and entertainment sectors.

"It's time to promote the sector holistically, from pricing regulation to FDI limits, and ensure a competitive market that can promote innovation," it said. USIBC also recommended opening of India's satcom market to achieve nation-wide connectivity and high-speed internet access. The Indian government efforts to increase broadband + 5G access made huge strides, and new communications technology will support digitalisation of the economy, it said.

Seeking reduction in tariffs on ICT products, USIBC said such a move will support India's long-term manufacturing competitiveness and digital leadership. Lowering costs of intermediate and finished ICT goods will support 'Make in India' and attract companies moving supply chains out of China, it said.

USIBC has also recommended supporting India's telecom sector by removing GST on license fees and spectrum usage charges. This would free up investment for 5G, service improvements and coverage in rural areas, it said.

Setting GST for drugs – an essential item – at a standard five per cent, with a zero per cent rate for life-saving drugs, it said will reduce costs for patients and support government's efforts to improve access to affordable. Seeking 100 per cent FDI in insurance sector to improve insurance coverage create a robust ecosystem at par with global markets, USIBC said that this will have positive impact on jobs, investment and skilling for Indian citizens thus help in making a USD5 trillion economy possible.

Among other things, USIBC also recommended streamlining tax filing by automating first-line GST and transfer pricing reviews. "This would improve consistency and transparency, shorten tax review times and support India's digital transformation," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhopal gas tragedy: SC to hear Centre's plea for additional funds on Feb 11

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on February 11 the Centres plea seeking Rs 7,844 crore as additional funds from successor firms of the US-based Union Carbide Corporation UCC for giving compensation to victims of the 1984 B...

Tennis-Zverev rallies past Wawrinka to reach first Grand Slam semis

German seventh seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to beat former champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. Swiss Wawrinka, who won the first of...

Chinese Foreign Minister vows to ensure safety of all foreigners amid coronavirus outbreak

Beijing China, Jan 29 ANISputnik Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday told his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha that China would continue to ensure the safety of all foreign nationals in the country amid an outbreak of the d...

India successfully used digital technologies to reduce disparities among population groups: UN

India successfully managed to use digital platforms to reduce disparities among population groups, a flagship UN study has said, noting that the countrys experience of complementing mobile technologies with the Aadhaar identification system...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020