Wok Express is now CHINESE WOK

MUMBAI, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as a dream to recreate a fantastic gastronomical experience, today is a fast-growing start-up quickly becoming a favored brand for foodies to get their hands-on for flavorful Indianised Chinese food. Mr. Aayush Agrawal, Founder and Director, CHINESE WOK emphasizes, "Over the years the taste of customers has evolved as they have been exposed to many flavors. As the brand has grown to a whopping 31 outlets, there has been an organic evolution in its inherent personality. Research has shown that Chinese is the most popular foreign cuisine in India surpassing all others like Continental, Italian, and Mexican. In-line with this learning, and demand of customers who are actively looking for branded and hygienic Chinese food brands, we have gone ahead with the renaming. There has been a streamlining of the menu and research data mined from our successful outlets' expansion has been applied to provide to our millions of patrons with the best selling options. CHINESE WOKhas become more focused on Chinese cuisine, and it was a natural progression to move to a relatable name that will have an affinity with the target audience. Thus the brand is reborn asCHINESE WOK."

In its all-new avatar, CHINESE WOKoffers an extensive menu that presents the best and freshest popular Chindian cuisine at affordable prices. One can order from a variety of dishes like fried rice, hakka noodles, spicy gravies, mouth-watering momos, chicken wings, steaming soups and many others or whip-up their own Wok Bowls as well. To celebrate this well thought-over transition, CHINESE WOK gave its first 100 patrons visiting the outlets one Chinese Meal of their choice absolutely free on 28th January. The response was fabulous as people queued up in numbers outside the 26 stores to avail the offer before it ran out.

Future Plans:

As part of its expansion plans, CHINESE WOK is working towards opening 300 stores over the next 3 years and expand to pan India cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, etc. for which they are making arrangements for investments to the tune of USD 15 million. With a CAGR of more than 100% over the last 4 years, 2020 is looking bigger and brighter.

About CHINESE WOK:

Founded under the umbrella of Lenexis Foodworks Pvt. Ltd. by Mr. Ayush Agrawal in 2015, the idea for the restaurant was inspired by Wok To Walk, a New York café Mr. Ayush encountered when there for a visit. Commencing operation in May 2015, Wok Express started as an eatery that offered first-of-its-kind Make-Your-Own-Wok experience along with whipping up a plethora of oriental dishes. The concept was unique and the intention was to create a takeaway as well as dine-in based model that would satisfy the authentic Chindian craving. The first outlet was inaugurated in Pali Hill, Bandra the bustling heart of Suburban Mumbai. Expanding across the length of the city to Churchgate, BKC, Kemps Corner within the same year, the brand soon established a strong foothold in the QSR Indianised Chinese cuisine offering options ranging from starters, chinese meals, soups, momos, and drinks. With 31 outlets in Mumbai and Pune and a strong expansion plan for cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, etc. the brand is all set to woo more and more patrons relishing Chinese food.

