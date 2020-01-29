Left Menu
Unlimited-Arvind Fashion Brands to Sell on Snapdeal

Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)

• Cherokee, Donuts, Newport, Excalibur, Ruggers, Colt, Sugr, Anahi, Elle Studio, Bronz, Karigaari to boost value selection

• Additional discount on Rupay card payments

Snapdeal, India's leading value-focused online marketplace, has expanded its selection by adding more than 14,000 products from Unlimited-Arvind Fashion's extensive range of national and international brands.

The brands which will retail on Snapdeal include kids focused brands like - Cherokee, Donuts, Karigaari and Colt; women-focused brands like Elle Studio, Karigaari, Anahi and men's fashion brands like Ruggers, Excalibur, and Newport.

The products will cover fashion and fashion accessories for men, women and children. The range covers jeans, trousers, jeggings, skirts, shorts, shirts, Kurtis, tops, churidars, dupattas, etc.

The products have been priced in the Rs. 149 to Rs. 1499 range on Snapdeal. Users buying from the above range will get an additional 20% instant discount on using Rupay cards.

With this new partnership with Unlimited-Arvind Fashion - India's leading textile manufacturer and retailer, Snapdeal has expanded the selection of value-priced brands available on the portal.

Commenting on the arrangement, a Snapdeal spokesperson shared, "Snapdeal's focus is on offering high-quality products at great prices. Unlimited Fashion's vast selection of fashion products is a great fit with what our customers browse and buy on our marketplace."

"Our partnership with Snapdeal allows us to leverage Snapdeal's deep reach in Tier II & Tier III cities where we have not yet launched our stores", said Unlimited-Arvind Group's spokesperson.

Snapdeal is a leader in value merchandise with over 30 million buyers and more than 500,000 registered sellers. These sellers have more than 200 million listings on the marketplace with 50 million new listings added over the last two years.

Arvind Fashion is a textile manufacturer and the flagship company of the Lalbhai Group, headquartered in Ahmedabad. The company manufactures cotton shirting, denim, knits and khaki fabrics. It retails its own brands like Flying Machine, Newport and Excalibur and licensed international brands like Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein through its nationwide retail network. Arvind runs three clothing and accessories retail chains, the Arvind Store, Unlimited and Megamart, which stocks company brands.

