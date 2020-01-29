EU announces strict 5G guidelines, but no Huawei ban

The EU on Wednesday announced strict guidelines for new 5G communications infrastructure, urging member states to screen suppliers for security risks, but stopped short of banning Chinese giant Huawei.

The plan urges EU member states to "assess the risk profile of suppliers" and "apply relevant restrictions for suppliers considered to be high risk" accordingly, including shutting them out of "key assets defined as critical and sensitive".

