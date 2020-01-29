Little Buddy Kindergarten Enters the National Capital

Launches its New Logo and Mascot and Introduces its Master Franchisee for UP, Delhi and NCR

Little Buddy Kindergarten, an established preschool with its registered office in London, UK and Corporate office in Hyderabad, Telangana now launches its exclusive franchisee model in Delhi. At the brand launch the promoters of the company along with their Master Franchisee for the area of Delhi, UP and NCR unveiled their new logo and introduced their Mascot Rudo. The unveiling was done by Mr. Sunil Dewan and Dr. Manju Dewan.

Highlighting the concept and approach of learning adopted at Little Buddy Kindergarten, Ms. Ramya Gangadharan, Director Academics at Little Buddy Preschool said, “Little Buddy Kindergarten is a UK based entity with its curriculum based on Early Years Foundation Stage which propagates a constructivist and emergent learning with a hands on approach. We give every child an enabling environment with lots of activities, interactive sessions for children with UK preschools, Interactive robots and EYFS software that documents every milestone of every child. The learning program is designed and developed to encourage discovery, questioning, and challenging yourself to explore learning. The curriculum delivery is designed to empower the inert abilities in a child. Our curriculum also extends to parents on how to facilitate progress in their children which enables them to provide the required parenting atmosphere at home.”

Speaking about the training for teachers and counselling for parents, Mr. Sunil Dewan, mentor, Little Buddy Master Franchisee, said, “The teachers are trained by certified trainers from UK every month, on - site, to ensure curriculum delivery is uncompromised in quality at all franchisees. In addition, there is also round the year training support provided by our learning and development team. The counselling sessions for parents will enhance their ability to observe the progress of the child, understand their inherent abilities, interest and behavioural development.”

Elaborating the Little Buddy Kindergarten franchisee model, Mr. Aagman Dewan Master Franchisee, UP, Delhi and NCR said, “Little Buddy’s Franchisee Model is End to End. People can take up our franchisee wherein the investment includes, setting up the franchisee and operational infrastructure, on - site teachers’ training by certified trainers from UK, round the year training and functional support, international curriculum, workshops for teachers and parents and IT support along with Branding and Marketing. We are targeting hundred franchisees across UP, NCR and Delhi in the next one year.”

About Little Buddy Kindergarten

Little Buddy Kindergarten Pvt. Ltd. based out of con Capital of the Country, is an enterprise focussed on Pre-Schooling education and development of children. They are franchisee model operated, wherein academics, learning and development, curriculum delivery, operational and functional infrastructure for franchisees are developed, formulated, incepted and monitored by the brand ensuring uncompromised educational and development delivery model for Pre-Schooling with highest standards of safety.

The Media launch of Little Buddy, Sunil Dewan, Ramya Gangadharan and Agman Dewan

