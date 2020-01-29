Tata Power net up 11.76pc at Rs 245.64 Cr in Q3

Tata Power on Wednesday posted an 11.76 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 245.64 crore for the third quarter of 2019-20 compared to the year-ago period. The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 219.79 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2018, a BSE filing said.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 7,136.04 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 7,997.42 crore in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated net profit in April-December this fiscal was Rs 827.25 crore compared to Rs 2,377.9 crore year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

