  • PTI
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 18:14 IST
Ayurveda Day Celebrated at the European Parliament, Dr. Chauhan Conferred with Prestigious Ayurveda Ratan Award in Brussels

Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

• are honour for Jiva Ayurveda to represent Ayurveda at the European Parliament for discussions to legalize Ayurveda in Europe

• Prestigious ‘Ayurveda Ratan Award’ conferred upon Dr. Partap Chauhan for his lifelong dedication towards the furtherance of Ayurveda worldwide

The All Party Parliament Group on Traditional Medicines organized a meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium with the objective of devising a roadmap to legalize Ayurveda in Europe and to integrate it with their healthcare systems.

As a part of a distinguished group of Ayurveda luminaries, Dr. Partap Chauhan discussed with his European counterparts the key strengths of authentic Indian Ayurveda in resolving the world’s need for a holistic healthcare blueprint that could potentially reduce dependency on synthetic medicines by leveraging the body’s innate ability to heal itself, which by principle is the definition of Ayurveda.

At the event, Dr. Chauhan emphasized on the need to encourage acceptance by legalizing the classical Indian health science in European nations. Dr. Partap Chauhan noted that until recently there was a lack of understanding and misconceptions in the West about Ayurveda's potential and effectiveness. He said, “The attitude towards Ayurveda in the Europe is undergoing a sea-change. The earlier scepticism has given way to curiosity and would soon lead to acceptance. There are many areas like mental health and chronic diseases for which modern medicine is found wanting but Ayurveda has an effective solution.”

On the context of the world’s search for a holistic healthcare system, it must be noted that the Nobel Prizes for Medicine in 2016, 2017 and 2018 have gone to researches that looked inwards at the ‘natural’ aspects of human biology emphasizing the shift towards holism and naturalism vis-a-vis pursuits of symptomatic relief.

With an estimated market valuation of USD 2 billion in India alone, Ayurveda has witnessed exponential growth over the last few decades, and Jiva Ayurveda is uniquely positioned to collaborate strategically at international forums thanks to insights the organization has gained through a series of ground-breaking technological and evolutionary innovations which has strengthened the classical discipline of Ayurveda and enhanced it’s acceptability as a validated, data-driven and universal health science.

In addition to the Indian Ambassador to European Union, Gaitri Kumar and Geoffrey Charles Van Orden, the British Conservative Member of European Parliament, the event was attended by members of the European Parliament, Ayurveda practitioners and enthusiasts, policy makers, academicians, and several representatives and delegates from EU nations and other major regions of the world.

Ayurveda Day was first celebrated at the European Parliament on November 21, 2018.

About Jiva Ayurveda

Jiva Ayurveda focuses on delivering high quality, personalized Ayurvedic treatment for chronic and lifestyle diseases. Jiva Ayurveda consults more than 8,000 patients every day through its three medical and research centres and 80+ Clinics across India. The Jiva Medical and Research Centre, Faridabad, Haryana is a first-of-its-kind health centre in the world with more than 500 Ayurvedic doctors and support professionals providing telephonic consultations to patients across 1,800 cities and towns in India. The company also has its own HACCP and GMP certified manufacturing facility which produces more than 600 classical and proprietary formulations in medicines and products. Jivagram Centre for Wellbeing is a unique residential facility in Faridabad where guests can rejuvenate with holistic healing treatments and therapies like Panchakarma, Reflexology, Music and Colour therapy.

Image 1: Dr. Partap Chauhan on Ayurveda Day in European Parliament Image 2: Dr. Partap Chauhan awarded with Ayurveda Ratan Award in European Parliament

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

