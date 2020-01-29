Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quess Corp Q3 net up 11.3 pc to Rs 71 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:56 IST
Quess Corp Q3 net up 11.3 pc to Rs 71 cr

Business services provider Quess Corp on Wednesday reported a 11.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 71.31 crore for the December 2019 quarter. It had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 64.04 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations grew 35.8 per cent at Rs 2,950 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 2,172.15 crore in the year-ago period. "This quarter saw us continuing to execute our corporate initiatives with significant improvement in business operations and corporate structure," Quess Corp Chairman and Managing Director Ajit Isaac said.

He added that while the company delivered a 36 per cent growth in revenue and 52 per cent rise in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), its focus on other key financial parameters in the form of cash generation, debt reduction and interest cost reduction has been robust. The company saw strong growth in its staffing business, registering headcount addition of 67,000 associates over the last four quarters.

"Our facilities management business continued its strong organic growth momentum during the quarter with revenue up 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 347 crore...Our tech services business reported a strong revenue growth up 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 544 crore from Rs 456 crore owing to 13 per cent increase in Conneqt and the Allsec acquisition," the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro MPs set seal on Brexit in emotional vote

Brussels, Jan 29 AFP Britains departure from the European Union was set in law Wednesday, amid emotional scenes, as the blocs parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of sometimes awkward membership and three year...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Having flirted with Grand Slam glory for a number of years, Dominic Thiem took another confident step toward a maiden major title by turning the tables on nemesis Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Wednesday. SPORT-DOPINGRUSSIARussian fed...

WHO warns world to 'take action' over China virus

Wuhan, Jan 29 AFP The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments to take action over the SARS-like virus spreading from China that has killed 132 people and infected around 6,000 others. The WHO called an urgent meeting f...

Reports: Brewers sign reliever Phelps to 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are signing free agent reliever David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old right-hander.According to MLB Net...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020