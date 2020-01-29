Renault drives in BS-VI compliant versions of Kwid, Triber

Auto maker Renault on Wednesday said it has launched BS-VI compliant versions of its entry level hatchback Kwid and newly launched model Triber. The upgraded versions of Triber are priced between Rs 2.92 lakh and Rs 5.01 lakh, while Triber trims are tagged between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.78 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi), the company said in a statement.

The price for BS-VI compliant Triber has been increased between Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on the variant, while that of Kwid has been increased by Rs 9,000 across all versions, it added. The BS-VI compliant models of Duster and Captur will also be launched well before the BS-VI deadline (April 1), the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.