Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transport Corp of India Q3 profit rises marginally to Rs 34 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:41 IST
Transport Corp of India Q3 profit rises marginally to Rs 34 cr

Integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Wednesday reported a 3.18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.36 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated net profit (from ordinary activities after tax) of Rs 33.30 crore in the year-ago period, Transport Corporation of India said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income from operations in the October-December period dropped marginally to Rs 712.04 crore from Rs 715.68 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. TCI Managing Director Vineet Agarwal said, "In challenging economic environment, the results for the first nine months are as per our expectations across all the divisions. Even with low demand in almost all sectors especially in automobile and consumption driven industries, we are able to maintain some momentum in profitability."

The company expects better revenue and profitability growth for the last quarter of the year given the marginal improvement in business sentiments, Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Athletics-Russian federation at risk of expulsion over doping offences

The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of Russias suspended athletics federation RUSAF after what it described as a total lack of contrition in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.The AIUs...

Euro MPs set seal on Brexit in emotional vote

Brussels, Jan 29 AFP Britains departure from the European Union was set in law Wednesday, amid emotional scenes, as the blocs parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of sometimes awkward membership and three year...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Having flirted with Grand Slam glory for a number of years, Dominic Thiem took another confident step toward a maiden major title by turning the tables on nemesis Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Wednesday. SPORT-DOPINGRUSSIARussian fed...

WHO warns world to 'take action' over China virus

Wuhan, Jan 29 AFP The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments to take action over the SARS-like virus spreading from China that has killed 132 people and infected around 6,000 others. The WHO called an urgent meeting f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020