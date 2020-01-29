Govt extends productivity-linked reward scheme for major port employees

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of productivity-linked reward scheme for employees at major ports and docks beyond 2017-18 fiscal, a decision that will benefit 28,821 people. The annual outgo for the scheme is estimated to be around Rs 46 crore, the shipping ministry said in a release.

The Cabinet has given its nod to extend the existing Productivity Linked Reward (PLR) scheme beyond 2017-18 until any change is made in the scheme, it said. The scheme would benefit 28,821 employees at major ports and docks.

"PLR will be calculated on the existing wage ceiling for calculation of bonus at Rs 7,000 per month. This scheme is fostering better industrial relationship and congenial work atmosphere in the port sector, apart from stimulating better productivity," the release said. PLR is granted to the employees on the basis of the composite Ports Performance Index -- 50 per cent weightage to all India performance and the remaining weightage to individual port performance -- every year. It is also based on the settlement arrived at between management and labour federations of major port trusts.

Generally, ports are run by respective port trust boards. There are 12 major ports in the country.

