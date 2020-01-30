Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares extend losses as coronavirus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 10:37 IST
Hong Kong shares extend losses as coronavirus spreads
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Storyblocks

Hong Kong shares fell for a second straight session on Thursday, amid weakness in healthcare and consumer stocks, as the new coronavirus spread rapidly and pushed up the total number of confirmed cases in the financial city to 10.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.7% to 26,693.06 by midday, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.8% to 10,428.74 points. Hong Kong's de facto central bank said it will continue to monitor any possible impact from the spread of the virus.

In China, the National Health Commission said the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country climbed to 170 as of late-Wednesday and the number of infected patients rose to 7,711. In other markets, Asian stocks slipped while gold and bonds were in demand as worries about the spread of the virus sent investors scurrying for safety.

In Hong Kong, an index tracking consumer goods and services companies dropped 2.6%. Casino operators in Macau slid as the virus spread, with Wynn Macau and MGM China shedding almost 5%

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, with the head of the U.S. central bank pointing to continued moderate economic growth and a "strong" job market, and giving no sign of any imminent changes in borrowing costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says will punish officials who slack off in fighting virus

Chinas anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it will severely punish officials who slack off on the job in fighting a new virus that is spreading across the country.The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection CCDI said on its websi...

SC allows Sarda Mines to resume mining in Odisha upon depositing 933 Cr by Feb 29

Providing relief to mining company Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd., the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed it to resume its mining operations in Odisha subject to deposit of Rs 933 crore towards environmental compensation by February 29. A bench of Chi...

Moms who smoke put their babies at fracture risk during the first year of life: Study

Mothers who smoke during the early phase of their pregnancy might be putting their babies at an increased risk of fractures within the first year of their life. The findings which were reached upon by a Swedish study published in the Britis...

Tibet reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Tibet has reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia, Chinese health authorities said on Thursday. The first case was reported after a 34-year-old man from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, travelled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020