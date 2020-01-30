Left Menu
Development News Edition

DWF Acquires Mindcrest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 11:12 IST
DWF Acquires Mindcrest
Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery

This marks the next step in the growth and evolution of both firms. With this integration, Mindcrest becomes the Managed Services arm of DWF.

The new entity will be branded as DWF Mindcrest and will offer innovative and integrated legal solutions to its global clients. The management and client teams will continue with DWF Mindcrest.

DWF was founded in Northern England in 1977 as Davis Wallis Foyster and experienced rapid growth in the last decade to become one of the leading legal businesses in the UK. In March 2019, DWF became the first legal business to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and was the only main market listing in the UK in Q1 2019.

Mindcrest was founded in 2001 as one of the first legal services companies with significant operations in India. With offices in Chicago, New York, London and Pune, Mindcrest serves a global client base consisting of large corporations and law firms across Litigation, Contracts Management, Compliance and Legal Analytics. Mindcrest has developed its industry-leading training and development program called Mindcrest University. Over the years, Mindcrest has received various awards for its quality and client service.

DWF seeks to do business in new ways, such as through its Managed Services division, to provide value beyond the traditional legal advisor role. Like Mindcrest, DWF is consistently recognized for its disruptive initiatives. For example, the Financial Times has recognized DWF as the 8th most innovative law firm in Europe in 2019.

With common values and characteristics, including a people-oriented vision, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a focus on technology, this new phase is a step that will enable DWF Mindcrest to continue growing and widening its value for its clients and employees.

Andrew Leaitherland, Group CEO at DWF, said:

"I am delighted to have completed another important acquisition for DWF and to welcome Mindcrest to our Group. Mindcrest is an excellent fit for our business, allowing us to rapidly expand our Managed Services offering in both existing and new areas, accelerating growth in this key offering that remains central to our strategy.

"Managed Services continues to be a real differentiator for DWF, and Mindcrest will provide the resources to better support our clients globally by meeting their requirements where and when they need them.

"Following the recent RCD acquisition, the Mindcrest deal further highlights our M&A strategy and the attractiveness of our business model, as we continue to deliver on our IPO promises and grow our international offering in targeted locations and disciplines that complement our existing business, while attracting and retaining the best talent."

Ganesh Natarajan, CEO at Mindcrest, said:

"We are excited to become part of the DWF family. As one of the oldest legal services companies, Mindcrest has established a reputation for high quality and exceptional client service. This will be enhanced with DWF Mindcrest, bringing the right talent, technology, and processes coupled with strong project management to develop innovative integrated solutions for our clients across the globe. Our shared vision, values and culture makes DWF Mindcrest a winning combination."

.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says will punish officials who slack off in fighting virus

Chinas anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it will severely punish officials who slack off on the job in fighting a new virus that is spreading across the country.The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection CCDI said on its websi...

SC allows Sarda Mines to resume mining in Odisha upon depositing 933 Cr by Feb 29

Providing relief to mining company Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd., the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed it to resume its mining operations in Odisha subject to deposit of Rs 933 crore towards environmental compensation by February 29. A bench of Chi...

Moms who smoke put their babies at fracture risk during the first year of life: Study

Mothers who smoke during the early phase of their pregnancy might be putting their babies at an increased risk of fractures within the first year of their life. The findings which were reached upon by a Swedish study published in the Britis...

Tibet reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Tibet has reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia, Chinese health authorities said on Thursday. The first case was reported after a 34-year-old man from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, travelled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020