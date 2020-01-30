DWF Acquires Mindcrest

This marks the next step in the growth and evolution of both firms. With this integration, Mindcrest becomes the Managed Services arm of DWF.

The new entity will be branded as DWF Mindcrest and will offer innovative and integrated legal solutions to its global clients. The management and client teams will continue with DWF Mindcrest.

DWF was founded in Northern England in 1977 as Davis Wallis Foyster and experienced rapid growth in the last decade to become one of the leading legal businesses in the UK. In March 2019, DWF became the first legal business to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and was the only main market listing in the UK in Q1 2019.

Mindcrest was founded in 2001 as one of the first legal services companies with significant operations in India. With offices in Chicago, New York, London and Pune, Mindcrest serves a global client base consisting of large corporations and law firms across Litigation, Contracts Management, Compliance and Legal Analytics. Mindcrest has developed its industry-leading training and development program called Mindcrest University. Over the years, Mindcrest has received various awards for its quality and client service.

DWF seeks to do business in new ways, such as through its Managed Services division, to provide value beyond the traditional legal advisor role. Like Mindcrest, DWF is consistently recognized for its disruptive initiatives. For example, the Financial Times has recognized DWF as the 8th most innovative law firm in Europe in 2019.

With common values and characteristics, including a people-oriented vision, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a focus on technology, this new phase is a step that will enable DWF Mindcrest to continue growing and widening its value for its clients and employees.

Andrew Leaitherland, Group CEO at DWF, said:

"I am delighted to have completed another important acquisition for DWF and to welcome Mindcrest to our Group. Mindcrest is an excellent fit for our business, allowing us to rapidly expand our Managed Services offering in both existing and new areas, accelerating growth in this key offering that remains central to our strategy.

"Managed Services continues to be a real differentiator for DWF, and Mindcrest will provide the resources to better support our clients globally by meeting their requirements where and when they need them.

"Following the recent RCD acquisition, the Mindcrest deal further highlights our M&A strategy and the attractiveness of our business model, as we continue to deliver on our IPO promises and grow our international offering in targeted locations and disciplines that complement our existing business, while attracting and retaining the best talent."

Ganesh Natarajan, CEO at Mindcrest, said:

"We are excited to become part of the DWF family. As one of the oldest legal services companies, Mindcrest has established a reputation for high quality and exceptional client service. This will be enhanced with DWF Mindcrest, bringing the right talent, technology, and processes coupled with strong project management to develop innovative integrated solutions for our clients across the globe. Our shared vision, values and culture makes DWF Mindcrest a winning combination."

