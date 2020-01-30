Guar seed futures edge lower on weak cues

Guar seed prices on Thursday edged lower by Rs 48 to Rs 3,950 per 10 quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their holdings in line with a weak spot market. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for February delivery fell by Rs 48, or 1.20 per cent, to Rs 3,950 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 66,995 lots. Similarly, guar seed contracts for March delivery shed Rs 44, or 1.09 per cent, to Rs 3,998 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 24,580 lots.

