Left Menu
Development News Edition

InterGlobe Aviation shares drop nearly 4 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:51 IST
InterGlobe Aviation shares drop nearly 4 pc

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell nearly 4 per cent on Thursday after the company's shareholders rejected a special resolution of co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal to amend the company's Articles of Association (AoA). The scrip declined 3.18 per cent to close at Rs 1,415.70 on the BSE. During the trade, it dropped 3.90 per cent to Rs 1,405.10.

At the NSE, it fell 3.66 per cent to close at Rs 1,408.50. Gangwal had sought removal of articles pertaining to transfer and acquisition of the company's shares, including 'Right of First Refusal' and 'Tag Along Right'.

"The Special Resolution has not been passed as the votes cast in favour (48.55 per cent) of the resolution are less than three times the number of votes cast against (51.44 per cent) the resolution," InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, said in a BSE filing after the extraordinary general meeting held here on Wednesday. Rahul Bhatia and affiliates -- InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) Group -- have around 38 per cent stake in the company, while Gangwal and his related entities own around 36.64 per cent stake.

As per the AoA, if any member of Bhatia-led IGE Group wants to transfer shares to a third party, then the non-transferring group will have the 'Right of First Refusal' subject to certain conditions. Similarly, the non-transferring group will also have the 'Tag Along Right' wherein it would have the option to sell some part of the shareholding.

The differences between co-founders and co-promoters -- Gangwal and Bhatia -- came to the fore in July 2019 after Gangwal sought market regulator Sebi's intervention to address alleged corporate governance lapses at the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Oil falls as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. Brent crude was down 90 cents, or 1...

EC issues notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist. He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.The notice came on a day wh...

Rani Rampal wins 'World Games Athlete of the Year' award

Indian womens team captain Rani Rampal on Thursday became the first-ever hockey player world-wide to win the prestigious World Games Athlete of the Year award. The World Games announced the winner on Thursday after 20 days of polling by spo...

HP Health Dept told to set up isolation wards at Tanda, Shimla hospitals

Shimla, Jan 30 PTI&#160;Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi has directed the Health Department to set up isolation wards in two prominent hospitals of the state to meet any suspected case of coronavirus. Presiding over a meet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020