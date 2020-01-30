Left Menu
Jagran Prakashan Q3 PAT up 16 pc to Rs 81.6 cr

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 30-01-2020 17:01 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:01 IST
Jagran Prakashan Q3 PAT up 16 pc to Rs 81.6 cr

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Thursday reported a 15.97 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 81.61 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 70.37 crore during October-December quarter a year ago, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations was down 10.53 per cent to Rs 563.29 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 629.65 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. JPL's total expenses stood at Rs 450.89 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 523.38 crore, down 13.85 per cent.

Its revenue from print, digital and publishing was Rs 455.85 crore as against Rs 494.60 crore. While, FM Radio business revenue was at Rs 69.64 crore as against Rs 87.02 crore.

Shares of Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 69.90 per unit on the BSE, up 0.36 per cent over previous close.

