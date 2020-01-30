Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen, franc gain on China virus fears; yuan drops

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:54 IST
FOREX-Yen, franc gain on China virus fears; yuan drops

The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gained on Thursday as the rising death toll from a virus spreading in China sent investors scurrying to the shelter of perceived safe-haven currencies while China's yuan tumbled to a one-month low. The Chinese yuan in the offshore market, widely considered as a barometer of risk sentiment towards Chinese assets as mainland and Hong Kong markets are shut, tumbled to a one-month low below the psychological 7 yuan per dollar level in early London trading, its lowest level since late December.

"A risk off theme continues due to the rising infection and death tolls from the coronavirus in China and that is also affecting the Chinese currency which is trading at new lows for the year," said John Marley at FX risk management specialist Smart Currency Business. Risk aversion also knocked the Aussie and the Kiwi dollars lower while the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc strengthened.

As the new pneumonia-like disease spread quickly in China, the dollar is emerging as an ultimate safe-haven destination, with its high interest rates relative to the rest of its developed market peers also boosting its appeal. The dollar is the best performing currency among G10 currencies in January, with the dollar index rising 1.6% so far this month to hit a two-month high.

"The U.S. dollar and the yen have been the safe havens of choice as the virus spreads and we expect these safe havens will remain well supported in the next few weeks," Colin Asher, a senior economist at Mizuho Bank in London, said. The dollar index last stood at 98.04, flat on the day but not far from Wednesday's two-month high of 98.19.

The yen firmed 0.1% to 108.90 yen per dollar JPY=, edging close to a three-week high of 108.73 touched last week. The Japanese currency has fallen 0.3% against the dollar so far this month but risen against most others, adding 1.6% versus the euro and 3.9% on the Australian dollar.

Among the biggest losers this month is the Aussie, which has lost 3.9% so far this month, the second worst performing currency in the G10, behind a 4.3% drop in the Norwegian crown , which has been hit by falls in oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak: India reports its first case of deadly virus from Kerala

India reported its first case of the Coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday and the patient has been kept in an isolation ward, the state health minister said even as the government stepped up its efforts to detect and prevent the spread of the ...

Trump will fail in 'crusader' Mideast plan: Iran official

A close adviser to Irans supreme leader on Thursday described the US Mideast peace plan as a continuation of the objectives of crusaders and Zionists. The plan, announced Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, consists of selling and dismant...

Wuhan medical college student found positive for Cornoa virus

A positive case of Novel coronavirus has been detected in Keralas Thrissur district and the patient kept in an isolation ward while the number of people under observation in the state rose to 1,053 on Thursday as the Left government scrambl...

Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation minister says airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' on passenger safety

Airlines must ensure zero tolerance for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. His remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020