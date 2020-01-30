Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after fourth-quarter GDP report

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:11 IST
Representative image.

U.S. stock index futures pared some losses on Thursday after data showed domestic economy rose at a 2.1% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations. Futures were lower earlier as investors fretted over the economic impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus in China.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 158 points, or 0.55%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 19.5 points, or 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35.5 points, or 0.39%. Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were down 179 points, or 0.62%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 46.25 points, or 0.51%.

