Equity indices in green ahead of Economic Survey

Equity benchmark indices were in the green during early hours on Friday amid positive global cues while investors awaited key macroeconomic data to be announced in the Economic Survey. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 89 points to 41,003 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 8 points at 12,044.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green except for Nifty IT and metal which slipped marginally. Among stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 3.7 per cent at Rs 1,688.35 per share. IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank too moved up by 2.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.

The other prominent gainers were Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Infratel and Britannia. However, Tata Motors dropped by 3.8 per cent after company's consolidated net profit for the December quarter stood at Rs 1,738 crore against a loss of Rs 26,993 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

ONGC, Power Grid Corporation and IndianOil Corporation too dropped by over 3 per cent each. Wipro declined by 1.3 per cent after its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director resigned. Meanwhile, Asian share markets regained their footing as investors hoped that China could contain the coronavirus even as reports of more cases and mounting deaths poured in.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged up by 0.3 per cent while Japan's Nikkei bounced by 1.3 per cent. (ANI)

